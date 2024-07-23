Angels vs Mariners: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
Angels left-hander José Quijada was reinstated from the injured list Monday, giving the Angels a big bullpen boost for Monday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners.
Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.97 ERA) is starting opposite Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller (7-7, 3.63 ERA). Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game:
How to Watch
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 570-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +136/Mariners -162
Over/under: 7
Prediction
Seattle may have the edge in tonight’s game. Bryce Miller’s solid 0.82 ERA against the Angels and 16.0% K-BB% suggest another strong performance is in store. Tyler Anderson, despite a respectable 2.97 ERA, has shown vulnerability with a 4.32 ERA in his last five starts against Seattle. Expect the Mariners to exploit the advantage against their former teammate.
More
• Zach Neto is the fourth player (and the first infielder) to log 23 doubles, 13 home runs, and 16 stolen bases within the first 100 games of a season in team history
• Catcher Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 20 home runs.
• Julio Rodriguez leads the team with 101 hits and a .263 average.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.