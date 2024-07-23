Halos Today

Angels vs Mariners: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 12, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) throws in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 12, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) throws in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Angels left-hander José Quijada was reinstated from the injured list Monday, giving the Angels a big bullpen boost for Monday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners.

Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.97 ERA) is starting opposite Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller (7-7, 3.63 ERA). Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game:

How to Watch

Time: 6:40 p.m.

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 570-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels +136/Mariners -162

Over/under: 7

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Seattle may have the edge in tonight’s game. Bryce Miller’s solid 0.82 ERA against the Angels and 16.0% K-BB% suggest another strong performance is in store. Tyler Anderson, despite a respectable 2.97 ERA, has shown vulnerability with a 4.32 ERA in his last five starts against Seattle. Expect the Mariners to exploit the advantage against their former teammate.

More

• Zach Neto is the fourth player (and the first infielder) to log 23 doubles, 13 home runs, and 16 stolen bases within the first 100 games of a season in team history

• Catcher Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 20 home runs.

• Julio Rodriguez leads the team with 101 hits and a .263 average.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News