Angels vs. Mets: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
Griffin Canning takes the ball Sunday as the Angels will look to maintain their momentum from a come-from-behind win over the New York Mets on Saturday night.
Here's all you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
Time: 1:07 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Mets +-142/Angels +120
Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
Former Angels starter Jose Quintana’s performance this season with the Mets includes a 3.89 ERA overall — but a miniscule 1.91 in eight starts since June 15. Griffin Canning’s season is headed in the opposite direction. He's allowed 10 homers in his last 10 starts, resulting in a 5.91 ERA since June 7. The Angels will need to get to Quintana early to have a chance against a better Mets team.
More
• Angels shortstop Zach Neto has 23 doubles, 14 home runs, and 19 stolen bases, joining an elite group of Angels achieving such a robust start in their first 111 games — only Devon White (1987), Darin Erstad (1998 & 2000) and Mike Trout (2013) have done it before.
• Charles Leblanc's next major league game will be his first since Oct. 2022 with Miami.
• Since June 25, Nolan Schanuel is batting .328 (38/116) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.