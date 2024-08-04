Halos Today

Angels vs. Mets: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 30, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning (47) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Griffin Canning takes the ball Sunday as the Angels will look to maintain their momentum from a come-from-behind win over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

How to Watch

Time: 1:07 p.m.

Location: Angel Stadium

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Mets +-142/Angels +120

Over/under: 9.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Former Angels starter Jose Quintana’s performance this season with the Mets includes a 3.89 ERA overall — but a miniscule 1.91 in eight starts since June 15. Griffin Canning’s season is headed in the opposite direction. He's allowed 10 homers in his last 10 starts, resulting in a 5.91 ERA since June 7. The Angels will need to get to Quintana early to have a chance against a better Mets team.

• Angels shortstop Zach Neto has 23 doubles, 14 home runs, and 19 stolen bases, joining an elite group of Angels achieving such a robust start in their first 111 games — only Devon White (1987), Darin  Erstad (1998 & 2000) and Mike Trout (2013) have done it before.

• Charles Leblanc's next major league game will be his first since Oct. 2022 with Miami.

• Since June 25, Nolan Schanuel is batting .328  (38/116) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI.

