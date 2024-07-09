Angels vs Rangers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Angels are hosting the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers on Monday, and welcoming a familiar face back to their lineup for the first time since April:
Anthony Rendon's first game back from the injured list will see him bat leadoff against veteran right-hander Jon Gray. Miguel Sanó was designated for assignment to make room for Rendon on the active roster in a corresponding move. Here's what else you need to know about Monday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Rangers -155 / Angels +130
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
The Angels' key to victory might rest on Davis Daniel, who has shown promise with a 2.70 ERA but is still gaining experience as a major league starter. Jon Gray will start for Texas, bringing a 3.81 ERA, though he's had mixed results recently. Expect a high-scoring game.
More
• The Angels have been shut out in three of their last five games.
• Daniel has a 0.00 ERA at Angel Stadium over 16 innings pitched.
• Newcomer Keston Hiura, who joined the Angels following a successful stint with Triple-A Salt Lake, has swiftly made his mark with a .360 batting average.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.