Angels vs Rangers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More

J.P. Hoornstra

May 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon smiles on the field before the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. / Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels are hosting the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers on Monday, and welcoming a familiar face back to their lineup for the first time since April:

Anthony Rendon's first game back from the injured list will see him bat leadoff against veteran right-hander Jon Gray. Miguel Sanó was designated for assignment to make room for Rendon on the active roster in a corresponding move. Here's what else you need to know about Monday's game:

How to Watch

• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT

• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

• TV: Bally Sports West

• Radio: 830-AM

Odds

• Moneyline: Rangers -155 / Angels +130

• Over/under: 8.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Predictions

The Angels' key to victory might rest on Davis Daniel, who has shown promise with a 2.70 ERA but is still gaining experience as a major league starter. Jon Gray will start for Texas, bringing a 3.81 ERA, though he's had mixed results recently. Expect a high-scoring game.

More

• The Angels have been shut out in three of their last five games.

• Daniel has a 0.00 ERA at Angel Stadium over 16 innings pitched.

• Newcomer Keston Hiura, who joined the Angels following a successful stint with Triple-A Salt Lake, has swiftly made his mark with a .360 batting average.

