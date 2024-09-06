Halos Today

Angels vs Rangers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels bullpen catcher Jason Brown (93) catches a ball in the outfield as the Texas Rangers dots race runs behind him during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sam Aldegheri will take the ball for his second major league start Friday as the Angels visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Here's how the Angels will line up behind the rookie from Verona, Italy:

How to Watch

Time: 5:05 p.m.

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels +130/Rangers -155

Over/Under: 9

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Despite both teams struggling, the Angels have some positive trends they can hang their hat one. They've won their last three games as underdogs following a loss and have consistently covered the run line in such situations. Given the uncertain nature of the pitching duel between Samuel Aldegheri and Gerson Garabito, this might be a tighter contest.

• Jack Kochanowicz's five consecutive quality starts mark the first time an Angels starting pitcher has done that since Shohei Ohtani in 2021.

• Angels relievers have a major-league leading 2.65 ERA since June 17.

• Taylor Ward's 14-game hitting streak came to an end Thursday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

