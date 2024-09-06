Angels vs Rangers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
Sam Aldegheri will take the ball for his second major league start Friday as the Angels visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Here's how the Angels will line up behind the rookie from Verona, Italy:
Here are all the storylines to know going into the game:
How to Watch
Time: 5:05 p.m.
Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +130/Rangers -155
Over/Under: 9
Prediction
Despite both teams struggling, the Angels have some positive trends they can hang their hat one. They've won their last three games as underdogs following a loss and have consistently covered the run line in such situations. Given the uncertain nature of the pitching duel between Samuel Aldegheri and Gerson Garabito, this might be a tighter contest.
More
• Jack Kochanowicz's five consecutive quality starts mark the first time an Angels starting pitcher has done that since Shohei Ohtani in 2021.
• Angels relievers have a major-league leading 2.65 ERA since June 17.
• Taylor Ward's 14-game hitting streak came to an end Thursday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
