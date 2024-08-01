Angels vs Rockies: New Pitcher Added, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Angels added right-handed relief pitcher Mike Baumann to their active roster Wednesday ahead of Game 2 of their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
Baumann will wear number 53.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of Game 2 of the series:
How to Watch
Time: 6:38 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels -142 / Rockies +120
Over/under: 9
Prediction
Expect a high-scoring game. Colorado native Kyle Freeland, the Rockies' starter, holds a 6.23 ERA — 9.96 on the road, 1.88 at Coors Field. Angels starter Davis Daniel has shown more promise, despite a similar ERA of 5.82. The Angels need to take advantage of Freeland's struggles away from home.
More
• Angels pitcher Ben Joyce has thrown 20 consecutive scoreless innings, and could be called upon in a save situation following the trades of veteran relievers Carlos Estévez and Luis Garcia.
• Rockies SS Ezequiel Tovar has a home run in each of the Rockies' last two games against the Angels.
• Luis Rengifo is one of four major leaguers with 20+ SB and a .300+ batting average this season, along with Bobby Witt Jr., Christian Yelich and Shohei Ohtani.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
