Halos Today

Angels vs Rockies: New Pitcher Added, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 26, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Mike Baumann (54) pitches during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Mike Baumann (54) pitches during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports / Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Angels added right-handed relief pitcher Mike Baumann to their active roster Wednesday ahead of Game 2 of their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Baumann will wear number 53.

Here's what else you need to know in advance of Game 2 of the series:

How to Watch

Time: 6:38 p.m.

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels -142 / Rockies +120

Over/under: 9

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Expect a high-scoring game. Colorado native Kyle Freeland, the Rockies' starter, holds a 6.23 ERA — 9.96 on the road, 1.88 at Coors Field. Angels starter Davis Daniel has shown more promise, despite a similar ERA of 5.82. The Angels need to take advantage of Freeland's struggles away from home.

More

• Angels pitcher Ben Joyce has thrown 20 consecutive scoreless innings, and could be called upon in a save situation following the trades of veteran relievers Carlos Estévez and Luis Garcia.

• Rockies SS Ezequiel Tovar has a home run in each of the Rockies' last two games against the Angels.

• Luis Rengifo is one of four major leaguers with 20+ SB and a .300+ batting average this season, along with Bobby Witt Jr., Christian Yelich and Shohei Ohtani.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News