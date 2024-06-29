Angels vs Tigers on June 29: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Angels head into Saturday looking to take the series from the Detroit Tigers. Los Angeles has been playing very well of late and will look to do more of the same here. The Angels hold a record of 35-46, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. Detroit comes into this game with a record of 37-45, currently slotted in fourth place of the AL Central.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 7:07 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +105 / Tigers -125
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
The Angels are sending right-hander Griffin Canning (3-8, 4.72 ERA) to the mound in this one. He is coming off a strong outing against Oakland earlier this week and will look for more success. The Tigers are countering with Reese Olson (2-8, 3.35 ERA) in this contest. Both pitchers are prone to giving up runs so we may be in line for a shootout. However, it will be the Tigers who take this game.
Tigers 8, Angels 5
More
• The Angels enter this game on a five-game winning streak. It's the longest winning streak that they have had in over a year.
• The Tigers lead the all-time series against the Angels, but it's extremely neck and neck: 338-337.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER