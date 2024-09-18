Halos Today

Angels vs White Sox: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 18, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (64) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Aug 18, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (64) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Angel Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz to the mound in the rubber match of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Michael Stefanic returns to the lineup after being day-to-day with a calf injury.

Here's how the Angels will line up behind the rookie right-hander:

Here are all the storylines to know going into the game:

How to Watch

Time: 1:07 p.m.

Location: Angel Stadium

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels -142/White Sox +120

Over/Under: 8.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.08 ERA) will make his first career start against the White Sox. Kochanowicz has shown slight improvement in his recent outings, including a solid performance against Detroit, shutting them out over 6.0 innings. Shuster (1-4, 4.54 ERA) has struggled recently, with a 7.33 ERA over his last seven starts. Expect a close game.

More

•  Eric Wagaman is hitting .438 in his last four games.

• The Angels have struggled considerably over their last 30 games, winning just 9, and have a barely better home record (31-46) compared to their road games (30-44).

• Angels relievers have an MLB-best 2.56 ERA since June.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News