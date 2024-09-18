Angels vs White Sox: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz to the mound in the rubber match of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Michael Stefanic returns to the lineup after being day-to-day with a calf injury.
Here's how the Angels will line up behind the rookie right-hander:
Here are all the storylines to know going into the game:
How to Watch
Time: 1:07 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels -142/White Sox +120
Over/Under: 8.5
Prediction
Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.08 ERA) will make his first career start against the White Sox. Kochanowicz has shown slight improvement in his recent outings, including a solid performance against Detroit, shutting them out over 6.0 innings. Shuster (1-4, 4.54 ERA) has struggled recently, with a 7.33 ERA over his last seven starts. Expect a close game.
More
• Eric Wagaman is hitting .438 in his last four games.
• The Angels have struggled considerably over their last 30 games, winning just 9, and have a barely better home record (31-46) compared to their road games (30-44).
• Angels relievers have an MLB-best 2.56 ERA since June.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.