Angels vs Yankees Enter Delay During 2nd Inning on Thursday
The Los Angeles Angels' matchup with the New York Yankees Thursday has been delayed due to rainy weather.
More news: Angels' $39 Million All-Star Linked to 3 Contenders Ahead of Trade Deadline
The game was paused during the second inning, with the Angels leading 2-1. Jo Adell hit his ninth home run of the month off Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon to give the Angels the lead.
The tarp was out, but quickly removed as the rain suddenly stopped and the sun shined on Yankee Stadium. Tyler Anderson remained on the mound, indicating the game would resume shortly.
This was perhaps the shortest rain delay ever as the tarp was placed on the field for only a few minutes.
The Angels are looking to sweep the Yankees in a four-game series for the first time in franchise history.
More news: MLB Insider Says 2 Angels All-Stars Will Attract Tons of Interest at Trade Deadline
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.