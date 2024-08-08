Angels vs Yankees: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
Left-hander Tyler Anderson gets the ball for the Angels in the finale of a three-game series against the Yankees. Coming off a doubleheader split Wednesday, the Halos will look to win before playing three straight against the Washington Nationals starting Friday.
How to Watch
Time: 4:05 p.m.
Location: Yankee Stadium
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Yankees -238 / Angels +195
Over/under: 8
Prediction
Anderson's solid outings belie his 0-2 record in his last three starts, so the Angels' left-hander might have the edge over Yanekes starter Marcus Stroman. The veteran right-hander has struggled with an ERA of 4.18 this season, including 12 earned runs in his last 11.1 innings. If the Angels can replicate their offensive burst from Game 2 on Wednesday, they have a reasonable shot at an upset.
More
• Anderson ranks seventh in the American League with a .216 (108/500) opponent batting average and 3.05 ERA.
• With a win today, the Angels are looking to become the third team all-time to play the Mets and Yankees in consecutive series of at least three games and win both series, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
• With a victory tonight, Halos would secure first series win at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2017.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
