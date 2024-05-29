Angels vs Yankees: Storylines, How to Watch, Odds, More for Series Opener
The Los Angeles Angels, faced with a lopsided home record of 6-19, continue their challenging season as they attempt to garner a first home series win in 2024.
The Angels' pitching has been struggling, while the Yankees have maintained a strong offense with at least four runs in 12 of their last 14 games. The pressure falls to starting pitcher Griffin Canning, who has a 1.99 ERA across 22.2 innings this month.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Venue: Angel Stadium
• TV Broadcast: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM (KLAA)
Odds
• Spread: Yankees -1.5
• Money Line: LA Angels +155, New York Yankees -185
• Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes has a respectable 3.29 ERA but has shown vulnerability in his recent road starts. The Angels counter with Griffin Canning, who after a rough start has settled into a groove in May. If Canning can keep up his recent performance, the Angels have a fighting chance to win the game — and the series.
More
• Taylor Ward is a bright spot in the Angels' lineup, batting .274 with 11 homers
• Journeyman Kevin Pillar is batting a robust .407 with 18 RBI through his first 16 games after his Angels debut on May 1
• The Angels lead the American League with 47 stolen bases
• Aaron Judge lead the Yankees with his 17 homers and 39 RBIs