Halos Today

Angels vs Yankees: Storylines, How to Watch, Odds, More for Series Opener

J.P. Hoornstra

May 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels logo pictured at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
May 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels logo pictured at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels, faced with a lopsided home record of 6-19, continue their challenging season as they attempt to garner a first home series win in 2024.

The Angels' pitching has been struggling, while the Yankees have maintained a strong offense with at least four runs in 12 of their last 14 games. The pressure falls to starting pitcher Griffin Canning, who has a 1.99 ERA across 22.2 innings this month.

How to Watch

• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT

• Venue: Angel Stadium

• TV Broadcast: Bally Sports West

• Radio: 830-AM (KLAA)

Odds

• Spread: Yankees -1.5

• Money Line: LA Angels +155, New York Yankees -185

• Over/Under: 8.5

More odds

Predictions

Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes has a respectable 3.29 ERA but has shown vulnerability in his recent road starts. The Angels counter with Griffin Canning, who after a rough start has settled into a groove in May. If Canning can keep up his recent performance, the Angels have a fighting chance to win the game — and the series.

More

• Taylor Ward is a bright spot in the Angels' lineup, batting .274 with 11 homers

• Journeyman Kevin Pillar is batting a robust .407 with 18 RBI through his first 16 games after his Angels debut on May 1

• The Angels lead the American League with 47 stolen bases

• Aaron Judge lead the Yankees with his 17 homers and 39 RBIs

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.