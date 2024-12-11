Angels Were in on $218 Million Free Agent Before He Signed With Yankees
The Los Angeles Angels were a dark horse, but they were reportedly interested in bringing a Southern California native home.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Angels and the Giants were both in on left-handed pitcher Max Fried, "but the four main contenders were the Yankees, Blue Jays, Rangers and Red Sox."
While the Angels obviously didn't sign Fried, their interest in a top-level pitcher bodes well for their potential aggressiveness the rest of this season.
New York won the sweepstakes signing Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal on Tuesday after nine members of the Yankees organization met with Fried and his camp via teleconference.
"It included Cashman, Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake. But also special advisor Omar Minaya, who had history with Fried," Shermn wrote. "Minaya had been a senior VP of baseball operations with the Padres, when Fried was drafted seventh overall by the Padres in 2012."
The Blue Jays never made an offer, while the Red Sox were willing to offer seven years at $190 million, possibly with deferrals. The Rangers, initially uncertain if they could compete financially, became strong contenders after a Zoom meeting and offered the same seven-year, $190 million deal.
Fried informed the Yankees they needed to be better than their eight-year, $210 million offer if they wanted him countering with $218 million.
Fried went 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts for the Braves in 2024. He allowed 146 hits and 57 walks over 174 1/3 innings, striking out 166 batters. He also tied for the MLB lead with two complete games and one shutout, showing he can go deep into games.
A two-time All-Star (2022, 2024) and three-time Gold Glove Award winner, Fried has had some injury issues over the years. His career-high innings total is 185 1/3 from 2022, but he managed to stay mostly healthy in 2024.
The deal, pending a physical that is set for Thursday and likely followed by a press conference on Friday, includes a $20 million signing bonus, split into two $10 million payments — one upfront and the other next year.
Fried is set to earn $12 million in both 2025 and 2026, followed by $29 million per year for the next six seasons.