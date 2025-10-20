Angels Were One of 2 Teams to Say 'No' To Shohei Ohtani's $700M Deferral Offer
According to reporting from The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Angels did not agree to Shohei Ohtani's terms during free agency, choosing not to offer the $700 million in deferred money.
It is well-documented that the Angels could have done more to keep Ohtani during free agency. Ohtani won three MVP awards in Anaheim and had grown to love the organization and its fans.
The Angels, on face value, looked to be firmly in the race to sign Ohtani, though he ended up choosing the Los Angeles Dodgers as his next team, signing a massive $700 million deal over 10 years.
While the figure is significant on its face, it is spread out over several years for luxury tax purposes, giving the team flexibility to keep adding talent to the roster.
Heyman revealed that the Angels were among the teams that could have benefited from the deal structure, though they refused to match those terms.
"They [The Dodgers] make an enormous profit on him (tens of millions annually) via sponsorship, marketing and tickets," Heyman wrote in his story.
"It even works OK for Ohtani, who deferred to help a team win since he himself makes about $100M a year extra himself in LA. He suggested this very deal to five finalists; the Jays and Giants accepted while the Cubs and incumbent Angels inexplicably said no.
"He presumably picked the Dodgers for location (he moved 45 miles north), championship chances and increased marketing opportunities, and understandably shows zero regret. Ohtani said he’s 'grateful.'”
Ohtani has become a major topic of conversation after his spectacular performance during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Japanese star hit three home runs and pitched six scoreless innings, notching 10 strikeouts during his start.
He ultimately received the NLCS MVP award for his performance, demonstrating his two-way skills on the biggest stage.
Ohtani is only four wins away from winning another World Series, which would be his second if he gets it.
Meanwhile, the Angels are still enduring their playoff drought and now have to watch their former player bring success to their crosstown rivals.
