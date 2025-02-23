Angels Will Lose Massive Amount of Money This Year, Says Owner Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels received some troubling financial news according to owner Arte Moreno.
As fans have been rightfully involved with their on-field roster this season and gauging how many wins the club will get in 2025, Moreno painted a grim picture of what the business side of the franchise looks like this season.
Their offseason started with a bang, waiting mere hours after the final pitch of the 2024 World Series to make their first moves to improve the squad.
L.A. saw a few more veteran signings to provide depth and leadership around the roster, but the crown jewel of the offseason was without a doubt, southpaw Yusei Kikuchi — who was recently named the Opening Day starter.
A brief pause on offseason moves for a majority of December and January was concerning, to say the least, but February saw signings such as third baseman Yoán Moncada and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to get a formidable roster ready for spring training.
When Moreno spoke to reporters ahead of the first day of full-squad workouts last week, he may have hinted at why there was such a lengthy spending pause this offseason.
“We’re going to lose money,” Moreno said on Monday. “Probably lose $50 million to $60 million, minimum.”
The owner of the franchise didn't stop there as he continued his disdain for the current payroll, which has increased from $176 million to $202 million this offseason.
“I was not interested in spending $200 million,” Moreno said. “We needed too many things to spend $200 million.”
L.A. also pays $25 million a year into MLB's revenue-sharing system as they are one of the largest markets in the league. Aside from the finances on the roster, Moreno is still excited for the on-field product he funded.
“I believe ’25 is going to be a fun year to watch these guys play, and some veterans,”
The Angels lineup looks to prove Moreno right as the Halos are itching to improve upon last year's abysmal showing.
