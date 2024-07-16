Angels Won't Retain Former All-Star After Designating Him for Assignment
The Los Angeles Angels have released third baseman Miguel Sanó after designating him for assignment on July 8, per MLB Trade Rumors. The Angels originally designated Sanó after they activated third baseman Anthony Rendon from the injured list. Sanó last played for the Angels on July 5 in a 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Sanó was released after he failed to record a hit or a run in each of his last four games with the Angels. He only put up one hit in nine of his last 10 games, and was also dealing with an injury that kept him from playing during the entire month of May and limited him to five games in June.
The former All-Star dealt with left knee inflammation in late April. He was on his way back to the field, before he burned himself after leaving a heating pad on for too long without the padding. The burn caused him to miss additional time and delay his return.
The Angels signed Sanó to a minor league contract back in January, and he made the team's Opening Day roster in March. He was slashing .205/.295/.313 with two home runs, six RBIs, and a -0.2 WAR. His numbers dipped in June, when Sanó hit just .068.
He will now have the opportunity to join another team. Prior to joining the Angels, Sanó had spent his entire MLB career with the Minnesota Twins after making his debut in 2015.