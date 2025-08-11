Angels' Yoan Moncada Reacts to Life Changing Moment
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada recently became a United States citizen and ended up on the restricted list as he took his citizenship test.
On Wednesday, he passed his citizenship test in Miami and officially took the oath of citizenship, marking a major milestone in the Cuban's immigration path.
After he finished the process, he rejoined the Angels and opened up about the process.
“It started years ago, but last year I applied for the citizenship [test] and I had it this month," Moncada said, through interpreter Manny Del Campo.
“I was a little bit worried about the test. I was reading, studying, listening and everything. And now that I’ve passed it, I feel better.
“And I feel great being an American.”
Moncada wasn't the only person happy about his newly-acquired citizenship. Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery expressed his excitement over Moncada becoming a U.S. citizen.
“We should talk about it,” Montgomery said. "Especially in the climate we’re in. I think it’s an awesome statement.
“He was proud, and he wears it proudly … But he’s excited about it and, obviously, that lasts forever. Family-wise, it’s a personal achievement to celebrate."
Moncada signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Angels over the offseason — a move which the infielder hoped would lead to a career renaissance.
He has been solid for the Halos this season, hitting .217/.318/.428 with eight home runs over 50 appearances in games.
Moncada is slightly above replacement level — 0.3 WAR — and creates runs at an above league average clip — 107 wRC+.
As a 30-year-old veteran, he does offer veteran qualities, and the Angels manager was excited to have the Cuban back on the field and around the clubhouse.
“Anytime he’s in our lineup and anytime he’s on the field for us, we're a better team.” Montgomery added.
"He’s had to battle through some stuff, and it’s not easy. But any time we get him in there, I’m appreciative of having him. And he’s done a good job of continuing to work through all that.”
With a life goal completed and out of the way, Moncada can return his focus to the field.
