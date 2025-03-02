Angels Young Flamethrower Predicted to Have Breakout Campaign in 2025
Ryan Zeferjahn made his big league debut just last season after the Los Angeles Angels acquired him at the trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox.
The right-hander showed promise when he made his first Major League Baseball appearance against the Toronto Blue Jays and now, one baseball insider thinks bigger plans are in store for Zeferjahn this season.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports predicts Zeferjahn to have a breakout year for the Angels.
"Zeferjahn was one of four players the Angels received at the deadline for veteran reliever Luis García," Anderson wrote. "You'd be right to assume that Los Angeles prioritized quantity over quality – an understandable strategy given their poor organizational depth and the low ceiling on García's trade value – but that doesn't mean Zeferjahn is without his charms.
"He's capable of touching triple digits with his fastball, and both his cutter (his primary offering) and his sweeper grade as above-average offerings. Alas, his command can be described as "scattershot," making it possible that he walks his way out of the league.
"The Angels don't have many compelling breakout candidates, so I'm willing to let it ride on Zeferjahn all the same."
In 2024, before he was traded, Zeferjahn made 25 appearances between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, recording a 1-3 record with a 3.52 ERA (38.1 IP – 15 ER) and 53 strikeouts. He started the season with Portland, where he dominated with a 0.00 ERA (13.2 IP – 0 ER) and 22 strikeouts before earning a promotion.
After moving up to Worcester, he posted a 5.47 ERA (24.2 IP – 15 ER) with 31 strikeouts over 18 games, including one start.
Zeferjahn is projected to compete for a starting job during spring training. If he doesn't break camp with the Angels, he will start in Triple-A.
Last season, Zeferjahn recorded a 2.35 ERA in his first 7.2 innings in the Angels’ system. He struck out eight and walked one.
A native of Topeka, Kansas, he was selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2019 Draft out of the University of Kansas, becoming the sixth-highest draft pick in school history.
During his time at KU from 2017 to 2019, Zeferjahn recorded a 17-12 record with a 4.68 ERA and 260 strikeouts, ranking third in program history.
