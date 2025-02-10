Angels Young Star Predicted to Be AL West’s Biggest Breakout Player
The Los Angeles Angels are loaded with young players waiting for their breakout season but one specific infielder could see that happen soon.
Jomboy Media's baseball podcast Talkin' Baseball released a list of six breakout stars, one from each division.
The American League West's representative is catcher Logan O'Hoppe.
The backstop began the season on an All-Star trajectory but a midseason slump was a major obstacle for him to overcome.
O'Hoppe, 24, was hitting .277/.333/.463 over 96 games before struggling through a 21-game slump in August, where he posted a .079 average (6-for-76). However, he rebounded in September, batting .266/.338/.453 with three home runs and six RBIs in 19 games to end the season on a positive note.
“Part of what I was thinking during that tough month and a half, whatever it was, was me wondering if it's still in there,” O’Hoppe said. “You get in the mix, and you're just like, ‘Man, I'm not feeling or doing the same things I was.’ I'm gonna work to have a long career ahead of me. But when you're in the moment, it's tough to see that. But I’m happy and I finally got back to feeling like myself.”
Manager Ron Washington and general manager Perry Minasian have so much faith in O'Hoppe that they went out and signed veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud to work with the Angels starter.
“I want him to be the greatest Angels catcher of all time,”d’Arnaud told reporters Wednesday, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I reached out to him moments before it was released to the press because I want him to know that I’m here for him. I don’t want anything to get possibly stirred up from outside sources. I made sure I reached out to him to let him know I’m always here for him and anything he ever needs or wants.
“I’m always open ears. I’ll always tell him exactly what I think and not try to say the wrong thing to make him feel good. I want him to learn the right way and to grow and become a great player. I’m grateful and thankful that I get to work with such a stud.”
O'Hoppe completed his first full season as a catcher, posting a .244/.303/.409 slash line with 20 home runs, 17 doubles, and 56 RBIs in 136 games. He also caught 127 games, ranking third in the majors, and logged 1,064.1 innings, placing him third among all catchers.