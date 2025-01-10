Angels Young Star Predicted to Make All-Star Leap in 2025
Breaking through as an All-Star while playing shortstop is a tough task, but Los Angeles Angels youngster Zach Neto can handle it.
Neto has quickly emerged as one of the game's brightest stars after being selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and one baseball insider predicts he will join the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson and Corey Seager at the All-Star game sooner rather than later.
"Breaking through as a first-time All-Star as a shortstop in the American League is not going to be easy in the coming years, with Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson both poised to occupy roster spots for the foreseeable future and Corey Seager still playing at an elite level when healthy," Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote.
"If anyone is going to crash the party, the smart money is on Zach Neto.
"His 5.1 WAR last season was the fifth-highest total among shortstops, and he does a lot of things well with power (58 XBH, 23 HR), speed (30 SB) and defense (11 DRS) at a premium position."
Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced in early November that Neto underwent surgery on his right shoulder and could be sidelined to start the 2025 season.
Neto sustained the injury on Sept. 26 while sliding into second base during a game against the Chicago White Sox, causing him to miss the final three games of the year. Despite attempting a three-week rehab program after the season, surgery became necessary to address the issue.
The Angels and Neto initially hoped to avoid surgery, but his shoulder did not respond to rehab and treatment as expected. Ultimately, they opted to address the issue now, even though it might cause him to miss spring training and the beginning of the 2025 season.
“You discuss it with the player and the rehab route was the route that was chosen,” Minasian said. “That's something that we talked about. As that process went along, he still felt it. It was something we felt like, let's jump ahead of it and let's make sure. He’s obviously very important to us. So he'll have the surgery and we'll see when he comes back.”
Neto and the Angels don't anticipate him missing a lot of time but as insurance, the team traded for Scott Kingery this winter to fill in while Neto remains on the injured list.
Kingery is a former top prospect and coming off a year at Triple-A that saw him hit 25 homers and steal 25 bases.