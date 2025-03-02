Angels Youngster Predicted to Break Camp With Team, Turn Into Star in 2025
Los Angeles Angels top prospect Christian Moore has a good chance of making the Opening Day roster, according to MLB Network's Harold Reynolds.
"I think he's breaking with the team this year. He's got a chance right now to go big time," Reynolds said. "This kid can hit, he's athletic, he is doing it. Special talent. "
Moore's quick jump to the majors would come as no surprise, given the Angels' history with rapidly promoting their top prospects. Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel are two of the most recent examples of this phenomenon.
Moore is ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 68 overall prospect and the 22-year-old is hoping a strong spring performance propels him to the big leagues. Throughout four Cactus League contests, Moore has recorded a .429 batting average and has spent time at both second and third base this spring.
Moore will compete against players with more experience, such as Luis Rengifo, Kevin Newman, and Scott Kingery, to be the Angels' starting second baseman.
The young second baseman excelled in his short time in the minors. Despite being drafted eighth overall in 2024, Moore played at a high level in the minors slashing .347/.400/.984 with six home runs, 20 runs batted in, and two stolen bases in 101 at bats.
Moore is replicating a strong performance this spring, and if the Angels' track record with prospects tells us anything, the second baseman has a good chance of reaching the majors in 2025.
Angels manager Ron Washington heaped high praise for Moore's athleticism, which has been on full display in camp.
“I've been very impressed with his ability to apply when you give him information,” Washington said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “He's a super athlete. And I'm not just talking about baseball. If he was a basketball player, it'd be the same. If he was a football player, it’d be the same. He's just a super athlete, and he knows how to absorb information and he's been applying it. I've been very impressed.”
