Angels' Yusei Kikuchi Going Viral on Social Media for Hilarious Reason
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has gained attention over the past few days after San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish posted a humorous photo of him appearing noticeably intoxicated.
Darvish posted the amusing photos on X with Kikuchi's permission.
The post, written in Japanese, was translate via Google and read:
"I had dinner with the Kikuchi couple while they were on vacation at the end of last year. We had a lively and fun time together with both families in the house we rented. Kikuchi drank most of the Hibiki that he brought with him, and eventually passed out drunk. He couldn't find an Uber to take us home, so he ended up staying the night. Permission was granted to take this photo."
Hibiki is a Japanese premium-blended whisky.
Kikuchi has been giving fans an exclusive inside look at his life after signing with the Angels. He announced a new YouTube channel last week.
He announced the news via X. The post translated from Japanese to English reads:
“Hey everyone, KOH and Yusei Kikuchi have started their own YouTube channel! I'd like to talk about not only baseball, but also my personal life, life in America, training, nutrition, reading, and more. If you like our channel, we would be very grateful if you could share it!”
The Japanese-born pitcher made his MLB debut in 2019 after an eight-year professional career in Japan and Australia.
Kikuchi joined the Seattle Mariners in 2019 on a three-year, $43 million contract to kick off his Major League journey. He later signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 and was traded to the Houston Astros at this season’s trade deadline. In exchange, the Astros received right-handed pitcher Jake Bloss, outfielder Joey Loperfido, and second baseman Will Wagner.
The Angels and Kikuchi agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract, marking their largest signing since Perry Minasian took over as general manager in 2020.
Kikuchi is a strong addition to the rotation, complementing the Angels' earlier signing of right-hander Kyle Hendricks to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. Kikuchi is expected to step in as an ace, providing a boost to the pitching staff as the Angels look to bounce back from their 99-loss season in 2024.