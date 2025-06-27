Angels' Zach Neto Considering Major Change Following Shoulder Injury
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto may change how he runs the bases after suffering another shoulder injury while sliding headfirst into the bag.
Neto is currently day-to-day after he injured his throwing shoulder while sliding headfirst, and hasn't featured since he left the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. There is no structural damage to his shoulder.
“I didn’t think anything of (sliding head first) after coming back from my surgery, but this kind of being a more recurring thing, it’s something I’m gonna have to start learning how to do, maybe sliding feet first,” Neto said.
More news: Angels Castoff, Former All-Star Gets $1.75 Million in Longshot Comeback Bid
Utilityman Scott Kingery filled in for Neto in his absence.
Neto suffered a similar shoulder injury while sliding headfirst to steal a base at the latter end of the 2024 season, and missed the first couple of weeks of the 2025 season after his surgery following that injury. He returned April 18, and has been on a tear since.
He has the highest OPS on the Angels' active roster with a .814 mark, and he has more than double the WAR of any position player on the team.
The 24-year-old has 11 home runs on the season, which is tied with Trevor Story for the most among American League shortstops. His 125 OPS+ leads all Angels except Yoan Moncada, who has been injured since the beginning of June.
It has been an eventful week for Neto, who was involved in a benches clearing incident with Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown after Brown hit him with a pitch for the second time in his career.
More news: Angels Star Outfielder Linked to 6 Teams as Trade Deadline Looms
The Angels will miss Neto, and hope the shoulder injury doesn't persist.
The Angels have pulled themselves from last to third in the AL West over the course of the last month and a half, and reached .500 with their win on Wednesday. They're currently third in the AL West, seven games back from the Astros, and 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot.
Neto's next chance to come back to the Angels is on Friday against the Washington Nationals at 6:38 p.m. PT.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.