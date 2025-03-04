Angels' Zach Neto Details Major Swing Change That's Helped Him Improve
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto hit 23 home runs in his first full Major League season, but his success wasn't without a few adjustments that helped him thrive at the plate.
Neto detailed how his swing has changed from high school to the big leagues in a recent conversation with MLB Network's Yonder Alonso.
"Going back to high school, I wasn't the biggest kid so I wanted to try something new," Neto said. "I started off with my leg kick, it just help me build some power. I had pretty good timing and rhythm, it was just a matter of getting them all together. I got to college, it was more simplifying everything. I got to the major leagues and I was getting exposed real quick.
"I had to make adjustments somehow, being able to shorten up my leg kick, getting down my two-strike approach, and just be able to put the bat on the ball I think it was the biggest thing."
In 2024, Neto was a star in Anaheim slashing .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases across 155 games. Neto led the Angels defensively with a 5.1 bWAR at shortstop.
Neto was arguably the Halos' best player in 2024, but his season debut won't be on Opening Day. Neto underwent shoulder surgery in November, and his timeline to return remains uncertain.
"We like the progress,” Angels manager Ron Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “I think he’s gonna tell us how soon he can get back. No way it’s going to be the 27th of March.”
Although Neto has made good progress in his recovery, the shortstop will begin the season on the injured list. As for when he will make his 2025 debut, Washington could not give a clear answer.
“Soon after could be a week after,” Washington said. “Could be two weeks after. Might be a month.”
Nevertheless, the return of Neto is one of the many exciting things transpiring in Anaheim next season.
