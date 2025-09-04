Angels' Zach Neto Named Top 2 Shortstop in Franchise History By MLB Insider
MLB Network's Greg Amsinger ranked current Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto as the second best player the Angels have ever had as their shortstop.
Neto has established himself as a superstar with the Halos, and he has only gotten better since his breakout season in 2024. He has 25 home runs in 120 games in 2025, which has already surpassed his 23 in 155 games in 2024. He has improved his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage this season, and has an OPS of .802.
Ahead of Neto is Jim Fregosi, who played 11 seasons as an Angel. He was a six-time All-Star with the Angels and played from 1961-78. Amsinger made a point to Neto, saying he already had more 20 home run seasons than Fregosi.
"Of course," said Neto when asked if he wanted to be atop the list one day. "As a little kid, I've always told my parents I want to be the greatest somewhere and the Angels being able to bring me in here and being able to call this home, I've been trying to do my best to show up every day and I feel like I've been doing that. It's like you said. Trying to be the best to ever play, not just on this team but in that position."
Recent Angels shortstops were also included in the list, such as Platinum Glove winner Andrelton Simmons, two-time All-Star David Eckstein, All-Star and Gold Glover Erick Aybar and two-time Gold Glover Orlando Cabrera.
Amsinger's List of Best Angels Shortstops
1. Jim Fregosi
2. Zach Neto
3. Orlando Cabrera
4. Erick Aybar
5. David Eckstein
6. Andrelton Simmons
7. Dick Schofield
8. Maicer Izturis
9. Gary Disarcina
Neto hasn't quite achieved those accolades yet, however his offensive value and defensive skill have put him on track to bring home several awards in the future despite being in the American League, which is currently stacked at the shortstop position.
He is under team control through 2029, and the Angels will need to move quickly if they are to keep him longer than that. The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher believes the Angels will need to cough up a nine-year, $200 million deal for the shortstop, and that he will only become more expensive as time goes on.
