Angels' Zach Neto Plans to Emulate Mike Trout's Loyalty
There are plenty of reasons for a young Los Angeles Angels player to try and follow in the footsteps of Mike Trout. Aside from being an 11-time All-Star, three-time American League MVP, and nine-time Silver Slugger, Trout has been an exemplary role model throughout his career whether it's his work ethic or mindset as he approaches the game.
It's not lost on Angels' shortstop Zach Neto how special of an opportunity it is for him to get to play with Trout. In particular, Neto admires Trout's loyalty to the Angels, and hopes to hold that same loyalty and stay with the Angels.
“Growing up, I have always looked up to Mike,” Neto said, via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “Being able to share the same locker room and field and hear his thoughts, it’s a dream come true."
“He could have had the opportunity to go to any other team, and he stuck with his loyalty and his word in trying to build something here," Neto added. "That’s just what I’m all about. I really appreciate that from him. I am grateful to be able to join him for this ride to change something here.”
When asked if he would be the team's shortstop when the Angels return to the playoffs, Neto responded, “That’s right."
Playing for one team through an entire career these days is a rare feat, especially with free agency and the luxury tax encouraging player movement every off-season. Of course, it's not always a choice for a player to stay with the team that drafted them. Many players are traded, or even released if they have a down year.
Of course, it's an admirable goal for Neto, who is in his second season in the majors with the Angels after making his debut in 2023. So far this season he's slashed .254/.302/.438 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.