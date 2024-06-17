Angels' Zach Neto Praises Ron Washington For His New Old-School Approach
In a day where younger athletes have adjusted to a new-school approach from their coaches, the Los Angeles Angels have gone old school. Manager Ron Washington has brought his philosophy with him to Anaheim.
Part of his philosophy is holding the players accountable for their performance on the field, good or bad. He has taken the team back to the classroom and breaking down fundamentals that stuck out from the game before. He also isn't afraid to call someone out.
The players have welcomed the tough love with open arms especially shortstop Zach Neto.
“He’s definitely brought the old school back to the new school that we’re playing now," Neto told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “He just wants us to play good baseball, man, that’s going back to the small things. Laying down bunts, moving guys over, doing whatever we got to do to manufacture runs. A lot of praise to him to be able to come in here and change to what we had the last couple of years.
“It’s about ownership, guys just having accountability."
Angels infielder/outfielder Cole Tucke added his take on Washington's approach: “Everyone saw what Wash did for those guys in Atlanta, and now he’s doing the same thing here. He just exudes energy and work ethic and positivity and just baseball, what it used to be.
“He’s a straight shooter. You know where you stand. You’re going to know what he wants and the demands of you. As we get more analytical and smarter and nerdier, that is the stuff that works."
While it hasn't led to immediate results on the field, the Angels are making progress and their young players are continuing to develop — and that's exactly what Washington wants to see right now.