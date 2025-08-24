Angels' Zach Neto Predicted to Get Even Better By Manager
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto is already a superstar at the Big A, and interim manager Ray Montgomery believes he's only going to improve as time goes on.
Neto is having a fantastic season, batting .267 with an .804 OPS through 108 games. He has 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases, making 2025 his second consecutive season with at least 20 of each.
“This is a pretty good level if it stayed right here for the rest of his career,” Montgomery said. “It won’t. He’s capable of doing more, and he will. He’s playing shortstop at a high level. He’s an offensive force. He runs the bases great. His IQ is off the charts. Really, it’s up to him.”
The 24-year-old shot up through the minor leagues after the Halos drafted him in 2022, making his debut and playing 84 games in 2023. He broke out in 2024, crushing 23 home runs and driving in 77 runs with a .761 OPS.
More news: Is Kenley Jansen Going on Injured List? Angels Star Answers
In 2025 he took another leap after making an adjustment to his swing to make it steeper, bringing his expected slugging percentage from the 57th percentile to the 89th percentile, and his launch angle sweet spot percentage from the fifth percentile to the 84th percentile.
While Montgomery has high hopes for the shortstop, Neto chose the humble route when asked about his future.
“Just trying to be more consistent,” he said. “Of course, you want to be perfect, right? You want to fix all your flaws that you had the year before, the past couple years. But, just trying to stay consistent, not trying to peak too high, not trying to dip too low. Just make sure you stay even keel with everything.”
More news: Angels Reveal Zach Neto's MRI Results After Hit By Pitch on Wrist
Neto's performances over the last two seasons and his steady improvement are great signs for things to come for the Halos, and they will hope to hold onto him as long as they can as they try to break out of a decade-long postseason drought.
An unfortunate couple of series following their sweep of the Dodgers have taken the wind out of the Halos' sails and just about put their playoff dreams to rest this season, however Neto is still under team control through the 2029 season — and potentially longer than that if the Angels can figure out a contract extension with their star.
With his value is only increasing, they'll hope to get him locked down so they can put an end to their run of losing seasons.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.