Angels' Zach Neto Provides Major Injury Update
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto spoke about the shoulder injury he sustained against the Boston Red Sox on June 24 which kept him out of the lineup for two games.
Neto slid headfirst into second base against the Red Sox, forcing him to leave the game injured a half inning later. He suffered an injury in the exact same fashion at the end of the 2024 season, which required surgery and kept him out for the first couple of weeks in 2025.
More news: Cubs Could Target Angels $5 Million Infielder in Potential Trade Deadline Move
“My shoulder is feeling good, better than before – I’m just trying to find that happy medium between when and when not to use my arm,” Neto said. “I’m not gonna be 24 forever. I’m not gonna be 25 forever.
“So I’m trying to get used to holding something back, like when to use and not use my arm, when to slide feet-first, when to slide head-first. I think that will help with my longevity.”
Neto has bounced back well from his injury and has no apparent issues in his offensive game since coming back, as he is batting .296 and has an OPS of .864 in July so far. He has multiple hits in each of his last four games, as well as two home runs and a double.
Neto is a massive part of the Angels' success this season, as his .813 OPS this season is second to only Mike Trout on the team. He leads the team with 60 runs scored despite only playing 76 of their 95 games this season, and also leads the team with 16 stolen bases.
More news: Angels' Lone All-Star Yusei Kikuchi Provides Update After Scary Injury
Going forward, the Angels hope Neto can overcome his shoulder injury and return to full strength, though he is already producing at an elite level now. He will play a crucial role during the dog days as the Halos push for their first playoff appearance since 2014.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.