Angels' Zach Neto Provides Massive Injury Update After Offseason Surgery
The last time Zach Neto took the field for the Los Angeles Angels, he was in pain and it led to a November surgery on his right shoulder.
Los Angeles wasn't sure if he would be ready to go by Opening Day and began searching for temporary replacements bringing in Scott Kingery, Kevin Newman, and Tim Anderson.
Neto sustained the injury while sliding into second base against the Chicago White Sox on Step. 26, causing him to miss the last three games of the season. He spent three weeks rehabbing after the season but eventually needed surgery to repair his shoulder.
The 24-year-old received some good news on the first day of official workouts for Angels pitchers and catchers on Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.
“I can’t say it,” a smiling Neto said Wednesday. “Everything is coming along very well. Ahead of schedule.”
Neto shared that he met with team doctors on Tuesday and learned he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery. While he's unsure if he'll be ready for Opening Day, he's encouraged by his progress.
“Physically, I'm feeling good,” Neto said. “I just got here and got to see doctors yesterday and got a bunch of good news. So, you know, just a matter of taking it step by step and having a great Spring Training. Everything is coming along very well, ahead of schedule.”
Neto was cleared to hit off a tee last week but hasn't started throwing yet.
General manager Perry Minasian mentioned that there’s no set timeline for Neto’s return yet, but the Angels are optimistic about his recovery. They expect to have a clearer idea of his potential return as spring training progresses.
“He’s an important part of this team,” Minasian said. “We’re going to take it day to day with him, but he’s doing well. It’s nice to be 23, isn’t it? (Neto turned 24 two weeks ago.) You recover a little quicker. We’re excited where he’s at. That being said, we’re going to go through the process. We’re not going to rush him.”
Neto was the team's standout player last season, posting a .249/.318/.443 line with 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases across 155 games. He led the team with 5.1 bWAR and delivered solid defense at shortstop.
