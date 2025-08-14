Angels' Zach Neto Reacts to Incredible Triple Play on Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels are 5-0 against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and have won six straight dating back to last season.
Just as miraculously, the Halos turned a triple play against their former designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game, thanks to some slick fielding from star shortstop Zach Neto.
Since Neto was on rehab assignment the last time the Angels turned a triple play back in 2023, the 24-year-old later revealed that he had never seen a triple play in person, let alone be the catalyst to turn one — and against a future Hall of Famer, nonetheless. It took some time to let the moment sink in.
“I realized it about an inning and a half after,” Neto said. “I was like, dang, I just made a triple play. That’s pretty cool.”
As rare as a triple play can be, it could not have come in a better time.
The score was tied at five in the top of the sixth with two on and no outs. Ohtani poked a liner up to Neto who made the snag, stepped on second base, and sent the ball to Nolan Schanuel to tag rookie catcher Dalton Rushing out at first.
Ohtani still wasn't able to be contained as he later broke the tie with a solo home run in the ninth inning, his 43rd of the year. But the Angels scraped together a run in the bottom of the ninth that would later set the stage for a walk-off in the 10th.
Rookie Christian Moore hit an unbelievable bunt that somehow stayed fair by stopping on the line, and a chopper by Jo Adell over the infield was all that the Halos needed to earn another victory in the Freeway series.
From the triple play to the ability to grind out a win against one of baseball's most feared rosters, acting manager Ray Montgomery spoke after the game about his team coming together to do whatever it takes to win.
“These guys never quit,” Montgomery said. “But that was exceptionally not quitting. So many people contributed along the way. When you talk about a team effort, people coming off the bench, people doing different things, I think everybody can take a piece of that one tonight.”
