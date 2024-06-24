Angels' Zach Plesac Knows He Messed Up In Matchup Against Shohei Ohtani
Former Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani launched a two-run home run within a few rows of the top of the right field pavilion Saturday against his former team, causing an eruption from the Dodger Stadium sell-out crowd of 53,273.
It was his third-longest of the season and his fourth in the last week that has sailed at least 450 feet. He is on a torrid streak and has now scored and driven in a run in seven straight games. The stretch also includes six homers.
Angels starting pitch Zach Plesac acknowledged after the game that he should've pitched Ohtani more carefully.
“Just caught too much plate,” Plesac said. “He put a good swing on it. He’s been seeing the ball really well. He’s got like a 2.000 OPS in his last two weeks, so I should have pitched around him a little better in that situation.”
Plesac joined the starting rotation after José Soriano went on the injured list because of an abdominal infection. He was charged with six runs in 3.1 innings after making his regular season debut on June 17 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The first-year Angel got through six strong innings on Monday night, earning a quality start and giving the bullpen some relief in pitching the Angels to a 5-3 win. However, after Saturday he fell to 1-1 and his ERA rose to 8.68 in his second start of the year.