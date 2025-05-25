Angels Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale vs Marlins
The Los Angeles Angels have optioned right-hander Caden Dana back to Triple-A following last night's game. In a corresponding move southpaw Jake Eder has been called up.
After his second appearance of 2025 consisted of three innings pitched, and three earned runs, Dana also allowed four walks while hurling four strikeouts. Of his 63 pitches, batters swung and missed at nine of his offerings.
Although Dana showed tons of promise, he will continue developing in the minors and perhaps get another opportunity down the line. He took three innings that the bullpen needed on Saturday after using five pitchers the evening prior.
Last season in Double-A, Dana threw a 2.52 ERA across 23 starts with 147 strikeouts to just 39 walks. He has demonstrated talent on the hill, but the 21-year-old will just have to wait for the next moment to capitalize on and wait to prove himself yet again.
As for Eder, who is expected to be the long man for the Halos, he has started six games in Triple-A this season totaling a 4.78 ERA. The southpaw has thrown 29 strikeouts to just nine walks across 26.1 innings pitched.
Eder has made three appearances in the majors this season, totaling 2.1 innings, two hits, two runs, plus a strikeout and walk each.
Eder, 26, has one additional appearance in The Show from last season which proved to be his MLB debut while he was a member of the Chicago White Sox. He tossed a pair of innings in September while his team was well on its way to losing 121 games, the most in the modern era.
Eder has also spent time in the Miami Marlins system in addition to his time in Chicago's minor league track. He was drafted by the New York Mets in 2017, but opted to play at Vanderbilt University until Miami drafted him in 2020.
