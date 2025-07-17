Angles Notes: Major Trade Prediction, Halos Linked to $35 Million All-Star, Veterans Confident in Playoff Run
The Los Angeles Angels would land an outfielder in a 1-for-1 trade proposal created by a former MLB general manager. The deal gets a young player with tons of potential, but it would be at the expense of a reliever who seems to finally be finding his footing in the bullpen.
Additionally, the Halos are linked to a $35 million All-Star with World Series experience. Bringing in a champion could prove to be a perfect opportunity for some of the up-and-coming stars to learn from as the Angels are currently four games out of the final Wild Card spot.
With that being said, some of the veterans around the organization are oozing with confidence as the second half of the year gets underway. Perhaps the Halos should look to add more pieces to a talented team ahead of this upcoming stretch to match the morale of the clubhouse leaders.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Land Outfielder in 1-for-1 Trade Proposal With AL Contender
Angels Linked to $35 Million All-Star, World Series Winning Infielder in Blockbuster Trade
Angels Veteran Oozing With Confidence Heading Into Second Half: 'We Can Beat Anybody'
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Names 2 Halos Pitchers as Major Trade Candidates
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.