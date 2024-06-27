Anthony Rendon Says He’s ‘Definitely Close’ to Return to Angels
The Los Angeles Angels could welcome back veteran Anthony Rendon sooner rather than later. Rendon told the media, including Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, that he is "definitely close" and is still deciding whether to go out on a rehab assignment.
Rendon would likely choose the rehab assignment route, considering it's been more than two months since he's played a baseball game. The decision rests with the 34-year-old veteran, who hasn't appeared in a minor league rehab game since 2018 despite suffering long-term injuries each of the last four seasons.
Rendon is currently on the 60-day IL after suffering a high-grade partial tear of his left hamstring. He's progressing more and more of late and, if he is able to sprint on consecutive days without a setback, Rendon should be cleared to play in games soon. Rendon has progressed toward facing live pitching and will do so by this weekend.
Rendon last played April 20. He has a .267 batting average, zero home runs, three runs batted in three stolen bases, and a .632 OPS in 75 at-bats this year.
The one-time All-Star has only played 219 games out of a possible 625 games (35 percent of games) since joining the Halos in 2020.