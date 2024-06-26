Anthony Rendon to Take Massive Step in Recovery for Angels This Weekend
The Los Angeles Angels are close to getting veteran third baseman Anthony Rendon back in their lineup.
Manager Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register that the Angels are planning to set up some at-bats for the third baseman “by the weekend.”
The 34-year-old has missed the last two months because of a torn hamstring. He's been taking some hacks in the cage, participating in defensive drills, and he began baserunning this week.
The Angels will most likely bring in minor-league pitchers to pitch to Rendon at Angel Stadium. The team has used this type of strategy in the past with Mike Trout.
Rendon should complete a rehab assignment before returning to the big league roster but that remains to be seen. Per Fletcher, it would be up to Rendon to determine if he needed that. In 19 games this season, he is slashing .267/.325/.307 with a .632 OPS, zero home runs, three RBIs, and three stolen bases in 75 at-bats.
The former All-Star last played on April 20 and while the news is promising, he hasn't lived up to his hype since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract before the 2020 season. He has spent more time on the IL than not and has yet to play 60 games in a single season for the Angels.
In parts of five seasons with the Angels, Rendon has only played 219 games, slashing .250/.356/.390 with a .746 OPS, 22 home runs, 114 RBIs, and 199 hits in 940 plate appearances.