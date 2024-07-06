Anthony Rendon Very Close to Return to Angels Barring Setback
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon could be back as early as next week, barring any setbacks.
According to Jeff Fletcher for the Orange County Register, Rendon is expected to take live batting practice this weekend and, if all goes well, could be activated from the injured list as soon as July 8.
The 34-year-old, who has been out of action since April 20 due to a left hamstring strain, has been steadily increasing his baseball activities. He is now on the final step of his recovery process, which involves batting against live pitching.
Rendon will not be going on a minor-league rehab assignment after mulling over whether or not he'd want to do it. With this latest update, he will certainly choose not to go that route. Due to Rendon's almost two and a half months, the Halos may decide to work him back into the lineup at a slow pace. The Angels are thin at third base with Luis Rengifo dealing with a wrist injury, so the team may need to throw that out of the window and throw Rendon back into the fire if needed.
The former All-Star has scratched and clawed his way back from injury several times. The team and the fanbase hope this is the last time they see Rendon on the IL, at least until the end of the season.