Arte Moreno Says Angels Will Raise Payroll After New TV Deal
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is ready to make a splash with his 2025 roster.
“One hundred percent,” Moreno said Monday. “We are raising our payroll.”
Moreno made his comments at a celebrity golf event organized to support the MLB Urban Youth Academy in Compton.
Fortunately for the Angels, they recently secured a much-needed win. They reached a new television deal that ensures a stable revenue stream, meaning their payroll will remain intact as they look to build a stronger roster moving forward.
As part of the agreement, the Angels will continue their broadcasts on FanDuel Sports Network, the newly rebranded Bally Sports channel.
“It’s just a name change,” Moreno said.
For the first time, local fans without a cable or satellite subscription will have the option to buy a streaming-only subscription.
“We’re going to be working a little bit harder on streaming,” Moreno said. “There are just so many platforms now. During the pandemic, a lot of people went to Netflix. They got used to streaming Disney or ESPN.
“I think, in the next three to five years, we can continue to have a transition.”
Moreno chose not to disclose specifics of the FanDuel agreement with the Los Angeles Times. However, the LA Times revealed that the Angels’ contract with FanDuel spans three years. This arrangement ensures the team receives guaranteed revenue in the short term, while also providing the flexibility to join a national streaming package in the future, should the league offer one.
The league is aiming to convince its national broadcast partners to renew their contracts by incorporating streaming rights that are currently controlled by local teams. The existing MLB agreements with ESPN, Fox, and TNT are set to expire in 2028.
This timeline also provides the Angels with three years to assess the feasibility of launching their own broadcast and streaming service, similar to what the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks have done this year.
“The economics for us are pretty good,” Moreno said.
No matter how much money a team spends, he said, “if you can’t keep them on the field, it doesn’t work.”