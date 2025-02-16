Back of Angels Bullpen Could Suddenly Be Major Strength in 2025
For a majority of the offseason, one of the Los Angeles Angels' greatest weaknesses heading into 2025 was the bullpen. At the Winter Meetings, general manager Perry Minasian said the Angels wanted to bring in more talent.
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian said. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
By February, the Halos added veteran reliever Kenley Jansen. The arrival of the four-time All-Star suddenly transformed the bullpen into a formidable strength of the Angels' pitching staff.
The duo of Jansen and sophomore reliever Ben Joyce could be an unexpected force in Anaheim. Jansen is the active leader in pitching appearances (871) and saves (447). In 2024, he recorded 27 saves in 31 opportunities for the Boston Red Sox.
Jansen is also coming off his lowest mark since 2021 with a 3.29 ERA. Needless to say, the 37-year-old brings talent, but also gives Joyce the chance to slide into a setup role.
The pair of relievers have already expressed excitement to be working with one another.
“It’s exciting,” Joyce said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “That’s where you want to be as a closer, having almost 500 saves. It’s going to be awesome to learn from him and pick his brain every day. I’m just going to try to learn as much as I can from him. I’m really excited about it.”
Joyce, 24, produced a 2.08 ERA once he earned a promotion to the big leagues in the final four months of the season. He has tossed only 44.2 innings in the majors throughout parts of the last two seasons, and thus, the arrival of Jansen relieves Joyce from taking on the role of closer before enduring an entire MLB season.
“He’s awesome,” Jansen said. “I’m excited. I watched him pitch from the other side. Everything I can do to help him be an unbelievable closer in the future – he just has to stay healthy – I’m here to help. I want to push him and want him to push me, and for us to do something special down there in the back of the bullpen.”
Whether the Angels bullpen is strength for the team in 2025, remains to be seen. However, much of its success depends on whether Joyce and Jansen can stay healthy next season.
