Can the Angels Avoid the Worst Season in Franchise History?
With a 62-91 record and nine games to play, the Angels must go 5-4 to avoid finishing with the worst record in franchise history. It won't be easy.
The Angels have three games at Minute Maid Park against the Houston Astros, three in Chicago against the White Sox, and three more at home against the Texas Rangers to end the season.
The biggest, most obvious challenge is Houston. The Astros are 83-70 and fighting for playoff position in the American League. Although they haven't technically clinched a playoff berth, the Astros' magic number is 5. They can clinch as early as Sunday's series finale, but that would require a series sweep of the Angels.
The Astros still have an outside shot at catching one of the two teams ahead of them in the American League standings — the New York Yankees (89-64) and Cleveland Guardians (89-65). Don't expect them to let off the gas pedal until they're mathematically locked in to position.
The Angels' final two opponents, the White Sox (Tuesday-Thursday) and Texas Rangers (Sept. 27-29) let their foot off the gas a long time ago.
Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff race. If anything, the White Sox will be motivated to avoid finishing the season with the most losses of any team in the modern era. Their 117 losses could match the 1962 New York Mets' record of 120 as early as Sunday in San Diego.
Texas (73-80) is the defending World Series champion but hasn't played like it. The Rangers bolstered their rotation by promoting prospect Kumar Rocker and activating Jacob deGrom from the injured list, but their lineup took a big hit when Corey Seager underwent season-ending sports hernia surgery Sept. 13.
The Angels are neither at their healthiest nor their best. Mike Trout and Luis Rengifo are arguably the team's best players when healthy, but both have been lost to season-ending injuries. Jose Soriano was perhaps the Angels' best starter when healthy (3.42 ERA) but is also done for the year. So is breakout reliever Ben Joyce.
The results have been predictable. The Angels are 6-11 since the calendar turned to September, with two of those wins coming against the White Sox.
The franchise record for losses is 95, set in 1968 and equaled in 1980. No one on the Angels' current roster was alive for either of those futile seasons. But they might have their own role in making franchise history.