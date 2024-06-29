Carlos Estévez Credits Angels Fans For Helping Team Go On Win Streak
The Los Angeles Angels are riding a five-game winning streak heading into Saturday. It's the longest winning streak that the team has seen in over a year and the vibes have been very high around the team of late.
Los Angeles has played some poorer teams during the streak but a win is a win. They will take whatever they can get but it's been great to see the Angels come together.
Angels closer Carlos Estévez spoke about the winning streak, crediting the fans for helping the team. Los Angeles has seen a nice crowd over the last few games and it has been electric at Angel Stadium recently.
"The atmosphere here the last few days has been amazing. Every time the fans show up and give us support, it feels amazing. I really like to see that at the Big A."
With the Angels winning, it could bring more people to the ballpark. Los Angeles hasn't been very good in recent years and even this season, it's been a little bit of a struggle.
Estévez has posted an ERA of 3.12 over 26 games this season. He has seen an up-and-down year but has been better of late.
If the Angels can keep up the winning ways, maybe they can get themselves back into a potential wild-card position. They have to be consistent but this is a great start for this squad.