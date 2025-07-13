Cubs Could Target Angels $5 Million Infielder in Potential Trade Deadline Move
With the Chicago Cubs' hopes of making a deep playoff run in October, adding an experienced third baseman could be the key to their success.
Currently manning the postion is Matt Shaw, who ranks last in the divison in home runs, on base percentage, and slugging. While he is starting to heat up again at the plate hitting .321 currently, the Cubs could look into other options.
Within that group are Yoan Moncada (Los Angeles Angels), Ryan McMahon (Colorado Rockies), and Eugenio Suarez (Arizona Diamondbacks).
Moncada could be the answer to the Cubs' struggles at third base. A versatile player who can hit heavy behind the plate but also brings in veteran experience.
After a stint on the injured list due to a lower back injury, Moncada made his return to the lineup for the Angels slugging .591 with a .304 on-base percentage.
Bringing in a switch-hitter like Moncada brings some power behind the plate that current third baseman Shaw cannot do. His ability to hit against right-handed pitchers would be extremely beneficial in a division where pitching is at an all time best.
Enlisting on a hitter like McMahon could open the door to multiple possibilities for versatility in the Cubs lineup. A strong hitter against left-handed pitchers, who has boasted a .208 average on the season thus far, allows the Cubs to use him in a few different ways.
Many see McMahon not overtaking Shaw at third base but being a supplimental player as a designated hitter of some sort. Bringing him on allows Chicago to deepen their bench in multiple positions. However, McMahon comes with a heavy price tag of $32 million through 2027, which could allow the Rockies to do some bargaining.
Eugenio Suarez deems to be a great fit for the Cubs. In his final season with the Diamondbacks, Suarez's power behind the plate and strong arm at third base could boast a great fit for a team struggling in both of those areas of the game. Averaging a strong .249 average with 29 home runs and 75 RBIs on the season, Suarez could be the answer to the Cubs's prayers.
It remains to be seen whether the Angels will be buyers or sellers at this year's trade deadline, but it appears there's a chance the Cubs could snag Moncada this summer. The Angels are 3.5 games back of a Wild Card spot, and the outcome of the next few games will likely determine the direction the team will go at the July 31 deadline.
