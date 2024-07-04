Demoted Reid Detmers Appears to Be Nearing a Return to Angels
Could Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers be on his way to a major league return?
Detmers was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake back in June after he continued to struggle in the majors. In his most recent major league start against the Seattle Mariners, Detmers gave up five earned runs in 3.2 innings before he was pulled from the game.
After his struggles in the majors, Detmers has been prioritizing working on his confidence and playing back to his potential. Through April, Detmers had a 3.12 ERA, but this quickly rose. He allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last eight major league starts, including three games with six or more earned runs allowed. This prompted the Angels to option him, giving him the chance to improve again in the minor leagues.
Now, he's beginning to show improvement in his mental game and confidence. The change is evident, and was noted by Angels pitching coach Barry Enright.
“I think he’s in a much better spot right now,” Enright said, via Jeff Fletcher of the O.C. Register. “Chatting with him, he’s in a much better head space, and closer to where he needs to be mentally. It’s shown with some slider results and strikeouts as well.”
Even with the improvement, Detmers' stats have not been great in Triple-A. He's started five games and is 2-2 with 19 earned runs allowed in 30 innings. He has a 5.70 ERA with 41 strikeouts. He has allowed multiple earned runs in each start, and will likely need to become more consistent before getting called up again.