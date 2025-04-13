Fan Rips Out Ball From Angels Superstar Mike Trout's Glove, Gets Escorted Out
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout had the ball ripped out of his glove by a Houston Astros fan as he tried to make a jumping catch near the right field stands at Daikin Park Saturday.
On a 2-0 count, Houston’s Yainer Diaz hit a ball down the right-field line and Trout made a leaping attempt to end the second inning. The Angels star made the catch, but a fan ripped the ball from Trouts' glove.
Trout was visibly frustrated after the incident, but the umpires ultimately ruled that the ball was foul and the play was not overturned. The fan was escorted out of the area, but was not directed to leave the stadium.
More news: Mike Trout Predicted to Win Shocking Award This Year for Angels
Here is a video of the play in question:
There is an eerie similarity between Trout's fan encounter on Saturday with what transpired in Game 4 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts was harassed by two New York Yankees fans as they ripped the ball from his glove.
The fans have since been banned indefinitely from attending games at any Major League Baseball ballpark.
More news: Former Angels Manager Wants to Make Surprise Return to MLB
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.