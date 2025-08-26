Fans React to Angels’ Viral ‘Taylor’ and ‘Travis’ Post Following Engagement Announcement
Fourteen-time Grammy winning pop star Taylor Swift and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple wrote on their joint Instagram post.
The Los Angeles Angels responded to the viral post on X with a witty reference to their own version of "Travis and Taylor". The post features actions shots of catcher Travis d'Arnaud and outfielder Taylor Ward.
The Angels received a mix of reactions from fans and reporters, with some applauding the humorous reference and others urging the team to stay focused on winning baseball games.
Angels' reporter Erica Weston, MLB insider Jeff Fletcher and several fans praised the Halos' social media team for the clever post.
But others were not pleased with the post while the Angels are on track to miss another postseason.
