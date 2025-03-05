Former Angels $8 Million Flameout Pitcher Signs With NL Contender
When the Los Angeles Angels brought in Jose Quintana on a a one-year, $8 million deal before the 2021 season, they were hoping to get a left-hander ready to get consistent starts who could help them win ballgames.
Instead, they got a flameout who managed to start only 10 games and was sent packing with a 6.75 earned run average.
Quintana spent more time in the bullpen, appearing in 24 games. He didn't live up to the hype or expectations the Angels had for him.
While his time with the Angels didn't work out, Quintana has managed to bounce back in the National League. He spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets and is now heading to the Milwaukee Brewers on a one-year deal.
“It energizes the team,” Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said of the signing. “We like the guys that we have, and we have a good team. But any time you can add guys – especially, someone that has done the things that Jose has done in this league – it energizes the group.
“The more good players that you can have on your team, the better off you're going to be, especially on the pitching side. You know you're going to need depth there, because you use a lot of guys in the season.”
After signing a two-year, $26 million contract with the Mets ahead of the 2023 season, he was limited to just 75.2 innings in his first year in New York. However, he bounced back in 2024, recording a 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA over 170.1 innings.
“He knows how to pitch; he moves the ball around and hits his spots, keeps you off-balance,” Yelich said. “He gives you a chance to win every time he goes out there. He’s pitched in every kind of game you can pitch in, and it's always good to have guys like that on your team and on your staff. We're excited to have him.”
When Quintana makes his Brewers debut, he will have pitched for every team in the National League Central, except the Cincinnati Reds. He previously played for the Chicago Cubs from 2017 to 2020 and split the 2022 season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.
Quintana has a 102-103 career record with a 3.74 ERA in 359 appearances, including 333 starts. His career includes stints with the Chicago White Sox (2012-2017), Angels (2021), San Francisco Giants (2021), and the Mets (2023-24). He was selected to the All-Star Game in 2016.
