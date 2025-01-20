Former Angels All-Star Predicted to Sign $42M Deal With Major AL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez is still available to be signed and another team has emerged as a potential suitor.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently played matchmaker for the remaining top free agents and has the Texas Rangers landing the All-Star closer.
"Now it's time to get paid, and Texas sure looks like the most logical landing spot for him," Miller wrote.
"The Rangers have put in a fair amount of work on a bullpen that was ransacked by free agency, but they have yet to add anything close to a sure thing at closer," Miller added. "At the moment, it looks like Chris Martin would be the first man up for ninth-inning duties, and he has all of 14 saves in his nine-year MLB career."
Estevez had a breakout season in 2023. He earned an All-Star selection with the Angels, finishing July with a 1.88 ERA, five wins, and 23 saves.
While he struggled, along with the team, in August and September, he bounced back strong in 2024, posting a 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 26 saves split between Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
In 2024, the soon-to-be 32-year-old enjoyed his best season in the majors, logging 55.0 innings across 54 appearances. He set career highs in ERA (2.45), FIP (3.24), WHIP (0.91), and opponents' batting average (.191), while also securing 26 saves.
Over the last two seasons, he has accumulated 57 saves, ranking ninth in the majors. When factoring in a sub-3.25 ERA, only Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader, Raisel Iglesias, and Ryan Helsley recorded more saves than Estevez.
With Tanner Scott off the board after signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday morning, Estevez is considered to be the best relief arm available.
"Targeting Estévez — who does have a 0.81 ERA in 11 career road appearances against the Rangers, for whatever that's worth — might be their best option," Miller said.
Estévez, a 31-year-old from the Dominican Republic, signed with Colorado in 2011 and made his major league debut in 2016.
