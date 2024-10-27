Former Angels Catcher Promoted on NL Squad to Coach
Former Los Angeles Angels catcher Dustin Garneau has been promoted to the Colorado Rockies bullpen coach. Garneau spent the last two seasons as the team's catching and planning coordinator and has now been moved up to a coach for the team.
Garneau began his playing career with the Rockies, who drafted him in the 19th round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He debuted with the Rockies in 2015 and spent nearly three seasons with the Rockies' major league team. He appeared in 22 games with the Rockies in 2017, but was released and later claimed off of waivers by the Oakland Athletics.
Following the 2017 season, the Athletics optioned Garneau to Triple-A to begin the season, but he was later designated for assignment by the Athletics. The Chicago White Sox claimed Garneau off of waivers, but he spent most of his stint with the White Sox in their minor league system.
Garneau signed with the Angels on a minor league contract in November 2018. Garneau began the 2019 season on Triple-A Salt Lake but was promoted to the major league roster in May. Garneau appeared in 28 games for the Angels that season, slashing .232/.346/.362 with 16 hits, 11 runs, two home runs, and seven RBIs.
The Angels designated Garneau for assignment at the end of July that season, and he was claimed off of waivers by the Athletics again. Garneau closed out the season with the Athletics and signed with the Houston Astros after the season. He spent the 2020 season with the Astros, before closing out his career with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022.
Garneau appeared in a combined 28 games for the Tigers in 2021 and 2022, hitting a total of six home runs and 12 RBIs over those two seasons. Garneau would retire after the 2022 season and has since joined the Rockies organization.