Former Angels First-Round Pick Signs With AL Powerhouse
The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly agreed to a minor league contract with former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jordyn Adams, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
Adams is expected to be a non-roster invitee to major league camp this spring.
More news: Angels GM Provides Update on Zach Neto Injury
The outfielder had two stints in the big leagues with the Angels, making his debut on Aug. 2, 2023. Adams appeared in 28 games across the last two seasons with Los Angeles, hitting .176 with one home run and five runs batted in.
The lone home run was a display of unexpected power that impressed coaches and teammates.
“I really do [believe in my power], but I just have to limit the strikeouts and missed contact,” Adams said. “I feel like if I just put it in play, then a lot more will start happening.”
In Adams' two seasons with the Halos, he struck out 28 times across 78 plate appearances.
Adams, who turned 25 in October, was drafted by the Angels with the 17th overall pick in 2018. At that time, he was considered one of the most athletic players in the draft class. In fact, he was committed to play football and baseball at the University of North Carolina.
Pre-draft scouting reports highlighted Adams' 80-grade speed (on the 20-80 scale) and his projectable frame, which suggested he could develop more power as he progressed. The speed that he was scouted for was on display during his time with the Angels.
Statcast placed him in the 98th percentile of MLB players, recording an impressive sprint speed of 29.7 ft/sec. Despite falling in the Angels' prospect rankings at Baseball America — from No. 3 in 2020 to No. 23 this season — the publication still praised his defensive abilities in center field. They described him as a plus defender who "tracks fly balls like a wide receiver" and possesses exceptional closing speed.
Adams' speed has been a standout feature throughout his minor league career, as he’s stolen 144 bases in 176 attempts (82 percent). However, his batting has not yet matched the same level of success. Across 2,425 minor league plate appearances, he holds a career line of .252/.333/.377. In 78 major league plate appearances, he struggled further, posting a .176/.205/.216 slash line with a 35.9 percent strikeout rate.
Adams is considered a work in progress, but maybe a change of scenery and stronger farm system will help him improve his all-around game.