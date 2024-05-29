Former Angels Infielder DFA’d by Struggling NL Team
Mike Ford, the former Los Angeles Angels infielder, has been designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds announced the news on Wednesday via Twitter/X.
The Reds signed Ford to a minor league deal before the season in February, and he was granted his release by the Reds a month later after not making the team's Opening Day Roster. That wasn't the end of his journey with the team, however, as Ford signed a minor league deal a couple days later.
On May 4, he was released by the Reds after he triggered the opt-out clause in his contract. On May 8, he re-signed with the Reds on a major league contract, signing a one-year, $1.3 million contract. However, his time as a Red was underwhelming — a .150 batting average with one home run, four RBIs, and a .410 OPS in 60 at-bats and 17 games.
Ford signed a minor league contract with Halos in Aug. 2022. He played for the Salt Lake Bees and was promoted to the major leagues a week after signing. Ford slashed .231/.293/.374 with a .667 OPS, three home runs, and five RBIs with the Angels. He was designated for assignment in late September that year and elected for free agency after the season.
The 31-year-old could clear waivers and eventually remain with Cincinnati, as declining an outright assignment would mean forfeiting the remainder of his salary.
In 252 career games with the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, Angels, Seattle Mariners, and Reds, Ford has a .205 batting average, 37 home runs, and 89 RBIs.