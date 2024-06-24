Halos Today

Former Angels Infielder Finally Getting MLB Opportunity After Wild Year

This infielder has gone through 14 transactions this year.

Mar 10, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels infielder Livan Soto (73) celebrates with his team after scoring in the sixth during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 10, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels infielder Livan Soto (73) celebrates with his team after scoring in the sixth during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports / Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Livan Soto is finally seeing a major league clubhouse since the 2024 regular season began after a crazy offseason that never seemed to end. Soto has been a part of 14 separate transactions this calendar year involving three separate major league teams.

Soto, who began his career with the Atlanta Braves in 2016, first signed with the Angels on a minor league contract in 2017. Soto was part of the Angels' minor league system for five years before making his MLB debut in 2022.

Soto began 2024 with the Angels, but was designated for assignment in early February. He was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles, who designated him for assignment before he was claimed off waivers by the Angels, each time shuffling between the teams' Triple-A affiliates.

Soto was then claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, who optioned him to the Louisville Bats in April. Now, more than two months later, Soto has been recalled by the Reds, via the Reds on Twitter/X:

In action with three minor league teams this year, Soto has slashed .292/.384/.385 with two home runs and 24 RBIs. Prior to this season, Soto slashed .375/.414/.531 with one home run and nine RBI in 22 major league games with the Angels.

