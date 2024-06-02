Former Angels Infielder Heads Back to Free Agency After Requesting Release From Team
A former second-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels was granted his release from his minor league contract with the New York Mets on Friday.
Ji-man Choi only appeared in 54 games with the Angels in 2016 but has spent parts of eight seasons in Major League Baseball. He signed with the Mets on a minor league deal back on Feb. 16 and had a June 1 opt-out in his contract.
Choi entered spring training competing for a roster spot as the primary designated hitter but lost the competition to D.J. Stewart. With Pete Alonso at first base, that was Choi's only option with the club.
He was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse out of camp and had the opportunity to opt out of his contract on May 1 to retest free agency but chose to stay. He didn't find much success. In 26 games with Syracuse, Choi went 16-for-84 (.190) with four home runs and 12 RBI.
Choi had a lowly slash line of .163/.239/.385 between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres last season. His most productive years were for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2019-22, hitting .248/.361/.447 in more than 1100 plate appearances against right-handed pitching.
Whichever team Choi signs with next should be one that provides him with an opportunity to play first base and DH. The Mets didn't have a path for him at either position.